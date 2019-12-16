UFC Fighter Missing Stepdaughter

Ibrahim Yazeed, center, appears in court for a hearing on the disappearance of college student Aniah Blanchard, on Nov. 20, 2019, in Opelika, Alabama. Yazeed is charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of Blanchard. A judge ordered Yazeed to submit a DNA sample as requested by prosecutors. 

 Hannah Lester/Opelika-Auburn News via AP, Pool

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Relatives have scheduled a memorial service for a slain Alabama college student whose disappearance prompted weeks of searches.

A service for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard is set for noon Saturday at Faith Chapel Christian Center, a church in Birmingham.

An announcement posted on the church's Facebook page says the event is open to the public.

Blanchard is from suburban Birmingham and she was the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris. She was abducted from a convenience store in Auburn in October, and her remains were found weeks later in rural east Alabama.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a man charged in Blanchard's disappearance and slaying.

