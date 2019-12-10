Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.