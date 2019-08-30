Mourners carry the coffin that contain the remains of Erick Hernandez Enriquez, also known as DJ Bengala, who was killed in an attack on the White Horse nightclub where he was DJ'ing, as they bring him for burial at the municipal cemetery in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. At least seven of the more than two dozen victims were laid to rest in the municipal cemetery Thursday afternoon, in overlapping burials two days after gang members blocked the club's exits and set it on fire. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)