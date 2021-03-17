Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.