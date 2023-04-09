The Gardendale Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Jayden Rachelle Richards. Jayden Rachelle Richards is a 16 year old white female. She was last seen on April 8, 2023, at approximately 10:00am wearing a grey hoodie and khaki pants in the area of Main Street in Gardendale, Alabama. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jayden Rachelle Richards, please contact the Gardendale Police Department at (205) 631-5722 ext. 524 or call 911
