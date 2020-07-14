'Mythbusters' star Grant Imahara dies from brain aneurysm

In this Aug. 16, 2014 file photo, Grant Imahara arrives at the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles. Discovery Channel says the longtime "Mythbusters" host died from a brain aneurysm Monday at the age of 49. The network said he was one of the few trained operators for the famed R2-D2 droid from Star Wars and engineered the Energizer Bunny's popular rhythmic beat.