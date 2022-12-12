NASA has selected A-P-T Research, Inc. of Huntsville, Alabama, to provide safety and mission assurance support services at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The Safety and Mission Assurance Support Services IV contract is a fixed-price level of effort contract, which includes a 20-month base period beginning Feb. 1, 2023, followed by one 24-month option period and one 16-month option period.
The potential value of the contract is approximately $67 million, which includes the base plus option periods, as well as an option to add flex hours to cover additional work requirements.
The contract supports NASA programs including exploration ground systems, Launch Services Program, Commercial Crew Program, International Space Station, Space Launch System, and Orion. The scope of the contract includes mission assurance, engineering, and risk assessment and analysis in the disciplines of safety, reliability, and quality.
