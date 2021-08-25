SELMA, Ala. (AP) — An explosion that damaged Selma's city convention center on Monday was caused by a natural gas problem, the mayor told city leaders.
The Selma Times-Journal reported that Mayor James Perkins Jr. told a City Council meeting on Tuesday that Spire, a natural gas utility, had accepted responsibility for the explosion, which dislodged bricks and left cracks in walls at the Carl C. Morgan Convention Center.
The company blamed the blast on a technical problem that occurred while work was being performed, WSFA-TV reported.
People who reserved the convention center will receive a refund since it will be unavailable for an undetermined period, the mayor said.
"Thank God no one was in the building," Perkins said.
