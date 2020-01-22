In this Thursday, Oct. 15, 2009 file photo from left, actors Michael Palin, John Cleese, Terry Jones, Terry Gilliam and Eric Idle attend the IFC and BAFTA premiere of "Monty Python: Almost The Truth (The Lawyers Cut)", in New York. Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died at 77. Jones's agent says he died Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD".