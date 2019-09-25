This Friday, Jan. 29, 2010, file photo shows Martin Luther King Jr.'s desk in his study at the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church parsonage in Montgomery, Ala. A new project is highlighting some of the places in Alabama that played a role in the civil rights movement, including King's parsonage in Montgomery. An online, oral history presentation called “Voices of Alabama” features photos of historic sites and interviews with some of the people who worked with the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s.