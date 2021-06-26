FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pictures of five employees of the Capital Gazette newspaper adorn candles during a vigil across the street from where they were slain in the newsroom in Annapolis, Md. A jury was selected on Friday, June 25, 2021, for the second phase of a trial for a man who killed the five people at the newspaper to decide whether he is criminally responsible due to his mental health. Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty in 2019 to all 23 counts against him in the attack at the Capital Gazette nearly three years ago, but he has pleaded that he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.