FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Ahmaud Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, bottom center, listens to Jason Vaughn speak during a memorial walk and candlelight vigil for Ahmaud at the Satilla Shores development, in Brunswick, Ga. The judge and attorneys trying to seat a jury in the trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing aren't finding many jury pool members who are blank slates in the case.