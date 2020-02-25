NTSB: Driver in fatal Tesla crash was playing video game

In this March 23, 2018, file photo provided by KTVU, emergency personnel work a the scene where a Tesla electric SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, California. The National Transportation Safety Board says the driver was playing a video game on his smartphone at the time. Chairman Robert Sumwalt said at the start of a hearing Tuesday that partially automated driving systems like Tesla's Autopilot cannot drive themselves. Yet he says drivers continue to use them without paying attention.