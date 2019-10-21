Chef Joseph Gattuso prepares a gyro sandwich in Schaumburg, Ill., on Sept. 6, 2019. He's working in the kitchen of Frato's Pizza, but filling an online order for the virtual restaurant Halal Kitchen. Frato's looks like a typical restaurant, but cooks there whip up dishes for four other restaurants at the same time. Thousands of restaurants are experimenting with virtual spin-offs, trying to capitalize on the rising popularity of online ordering.