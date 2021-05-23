This August 2020 photo provided by Peyton Crest shows her with her dog at home in Minnetonka, Minn. The 18-year-old ays she developed anorexia before the pandemic but has relapsed twice since it began. ‘’It was my junior year, I was about to apply for college,’’ Crest says. Suddenly deprived of friends and classmates, her support system, she’d spend all day alone in her room and became preoccupied with thoughts of food and anorexic behavior.