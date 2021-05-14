FILE - In this Monday, March 25, 2019, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new products, including Apple's steaming TV, in Cupertino, Calif. Streaming services ranging from Netflix to Amazon to Disney+ and others want us to stop sharing passwords. That's the new edict from the giants of streaming media, who are looking to discourage the common practice of sharing account passwords without alienating subscribers who've grown accustomed to the hack.