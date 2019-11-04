In this Tuesday, May 30, 1950, file photo, thirty-three racers hit the starting line to begin the Memorial Day 500-mile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Track in Indianapolis, Indiana. Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series were sold to Penske Entertainment Corp. in a stunning move Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, that relinquishes control of the iconic speedway from the Hulman family after 74 years.