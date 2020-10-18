In this photo, taken Tuesday, March 13, 2012, a man walks past the last picture of the Titanic taken off the coast of Cork in Ireland, on display in the Titanic Belfast Visitor's Center, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Titanic, the world's largest, most luxurious ocean liner, left this spot April 2, 1912 on its maiden voyage from England to New York. Twelve days later, it stuck an iceberg off the coast of Newfoundland and sank in the early hours of April 15. More than 1,500 of the 2,200 people on board died. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)