OZARK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama have arrested one man and are searching for another in connection with the shooting deaths of two people.
Ozark police said they are searching for another suspect, Natavious Jamal Antwan Vaughn, 23, of Daleville, who faces capital murder charges.
Xavier R. Newsome, 24, of Daleville, was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of capital murder during a robbery and other offenses, news outlets reported.
Police Chief Marlos Walker said Newsome and Vaughn are being charged with the murders of Kristhian Canales, 49, of Kissimmee, Florida, and Anthony L. Rodriguez, 30, of Lakeland, Florida.
On Friday, police responded to a call reporting two men found unresponsive on County Road 123 in Ozark. Walker said both men had been shot and were dead at the scene.
Walker said investigators believe the killings are drug-related.
Vaughn is considered armed and dangerous, Walker said.
It's unclear whether Vaughn or Newsome have attorneys who can comment on their behalf.
