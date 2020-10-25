Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes first Black U.S. prelate

This Sunday, June 2, 2019, file photo shows Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory posed for a portrait following mass at St. Augustine Church in Washington. Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black U.S. prelate to earn the coveted red cap. In a surprise announcement from his studio window to faithful standing below in St. Peter’s Square, Sunday, Francis said the churchmen would be elevated to a cardinal’s rank in a ceremony on Nov. 28.