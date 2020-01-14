FILE - In this Dec. 31, 1931, file photo the wrecked speakeasy in the Hotel Victoria in mid-Manhattan, where Louis Levine, alias Louis Taylor, a small-time gambler, was killed by one of three gunmen earlier in the day in New York. A bystander points to a bullet hole in the wall, while another is seated in the chair where Levine, known as "Crooked Neck Louie", was gambling when he was shot. (AP Photo, File)