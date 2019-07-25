Helen Faye Sandlin, 84, of Athens, formerly of Cullman, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born April 2, 1935, in Cullman County, Alabama, to Emmett Lumpkin and Ida Copeland Lumpkin. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Littleton Sandlin; one brother, Jimmie Lumpkin;…