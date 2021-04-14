FILE - In this April 10, 2021, file photo, registered nurse Ashleigh Velasco, right, administers the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Olga Perez at a clinic held by Healthcare Network, in Immokalee, Fla. With coronavirus shots now in the arms of nearly half of American adults, the parts of the U.S. that are excelling and those that are struggling with vaccinations are starting to look like the nation’s political map: deeply divided between red and blue states.