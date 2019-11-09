People participate in a performance artwork reenacting the largest slave rebellion in U.S. history in LaPlace, La., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. The reenactment was conceived by Dread Scott, an artist who often tackles issues of racial oppression and injustice. Scott says that those who took part in the 1811 rebellion were "heroic" and that the rebellion is something that people should know about and be inspired by. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)