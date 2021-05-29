FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington. Many of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 cited falsehoods about the election, and now some of them are hoping their gullibility helps them in court. Attorneys for several defendants facing charges connected to the deadly insurrection say they will raise their client's belief in conspiracy theories and misinformation, either as an explanation for why they did what they did, or as an attempt to create a little sympathy.