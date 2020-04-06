Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have been asked to investigate Monday's officer-involved shooting in Florence, according to SBI Capt. Jason Peek.
According to published reports, a Florence police officer fatally shot a man following a standoff today on Limestone Street. The police department asked the SBI to investigate the matter, which is typical in such cases. No officers were injured in the shooting.
On Monday morning, police were called to a Plum Street address about a possible assault with a firearm and found a man dead, according to published reports. The suspect in the shooting had fled the scene on a bicycle and was about a block away in some woods off Limestone Street. Police tried to coax him out, but he threatened to harm himself, according to published reports.
No other information was available.
Once the probe is finished, the case will be turned over to the Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office, Peek said.
