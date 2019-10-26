Scandal brings election risk for rising Democratic star

In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Katie Hill, then a Democratic Party candidate from California's 25th Congressional district, talks to a reporter after voting in her hometown of Agua Dulce, Calif. She won the election, flipping a traditional GOP stronghold. Now, U.S. Rep. Hill, D-Calif., has apologized to friends and supporters for engaging in an inappropriate affair with a campaign staffer, but she still let down Susan Slates, a fellow Democrat, who said she was "disappointed," but quickly jumped to Hill's defense, saying anything she did pales in comparison to what's she's witnessed under President Donald Trump.