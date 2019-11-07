FILE - In this March 23, 2019, file photo, origami cranes, a symbol of peace, hang in the Columbine High School library in Littleton, Colo., near where several survivors and family members of the victims gathered to speak about the upcoming 20th anniversary of the April 20, 1999, shooting. In the two decades since the Columbine High School massacre, therapists still struggle with how to help people cope. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)