MUNFORD (AP) — A mother and her two children have been found dead in a home in Alabama, according to a sheriff.
The three people were found dead Tuesday in Munford, news outlets reported. Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore told WBMA-TV the victims are a mother and her two kids.
Investigators were actively looking into the deaths, according to a statement from the sheriff's department. It says the identities of the victims and their causes of death will be released at a later time.
