Sheriff: Wisconsin gunman may have imitated Closs kidnapping

Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk addresses the media during news conference, Tuesday, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Authorities in Wisconsin say Ritchie German Jr., a man suspected of killing four people may on Sunday, may have been imitating the abduction last year of teenager Jayme Closs. German killed three of his family members and later killed a 24-year-old woman at another home before killing himself, police said.