This 2017 photo provided by Xinyang Zhang shows his sister, Yingying, with their parents, Ronggao Zhang, right, and Lifeng Ye, at a train station in Nanping, China. The 26-year-old visiting scholar at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, disappeared June 9, 2017. A former graduate student has been charged with kidnapping and killing her. Zhang's body has not been found. (Xinyang Zhang via AP)