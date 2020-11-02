FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 14, 2015 file photo, a video technician monitors a computer screen as National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden appears on a live video feed broadcast from Moscow at an event sponsored by the ACLU Hawaii in Honolulu. Former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden says he will apply for Russian citizenship but not renounce his U.S. citizenship. The former contractor for the National Security Agency has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs.