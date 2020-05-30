SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit with 2 Americans

A SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, lifts off Saturday from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The two astronauts are on the SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts blasted towards orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company.