While not every amendment on the ballot has an impact on Limestone County, they will still appear on the ballot of Athens-Limestone voters and will need to be voted on.
Statewide Amendment 8
Relating to Shelby County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to bring certain privately owned sewer systems that use public rights-of-way of public roads under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission under certain conditions. (Proposed by Act 2021-199)
This amendment was proposed during the 2021 regular session by Senator James Waggoner.
If the majority of the voters vote “yes” on Amendment 8, certain privately owned sewage treatment plants in Shelby County will be regulated by the Alabama Public Service Commission. If the majority of the voters vote “no” on Amendment 8, certain privately owned sewage treatment plants in Shelby County will not be regulated by the Alabama Public Service Commission.
There are no costs to Amendment 8.
Statewide Amendment 9
Relating to Jefferson County and Tuscaloosa County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to bring certain privately owned sewer systems that use public rights-of-way of public roads in the city limits of Lake View under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and ending Dec. 31, 2027. (Proposed by Act 2022-288)
This amendment was proposed during the 2021 regular session by Representative Richard Wingo.
If the majority of the voters vote “yes” on Amendment 9, certain privately owned sewage treatment plants in the Town of Lake View in Tuscaloosa and Jefferson Counties will be regulated by the Alabama Public Service Commission.
If the majority of the voters vote “no” on Amendment 9, certain privately owned sewage treatment plants in the Town of Lake View in Tuscaloosa and Jefferson Counties will not be regulated by the Alabama Public Service Commission.
There are no costs to Amendment 9.
