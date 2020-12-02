FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, a traveler wears a mask as she walks through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. The Transportation Security Administration said nearly 1.2 million people went through U.S. airports on Sunday, the highest number since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country back in March, despite the pleadings of public health experts for people to stay home over Thanksgiving.