Williams Hall, right, and King Hall, former residence halls at Stillman College are shown on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The YWCA USA signed a partnership agreement that will lead to the construction of a YWCA facility on campus. The new facility will be named in honor of Vivian Malone Jones, the first Black person to graduate from the University of Alabama. The former residence halls contaminated with asbestos and lead paint, are the two buildings that will be torn down and replaced by the new facility.