Madison County's commission chairman has announced his candidacy to succeed Congressman Mo Brooks in representing Alabama’s 5th Congressional District. The 5th Congressional District covers Lauderdale, Limestone, Morgan, Madison and Jackson counties across the top of Alabama.
Dale Strong, a Madison County native and long-serving member of the Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department, made the announcement Monday morning at the fire department with his family by his side.
“I have spent my life serving my community, helping those in need and protecting our values,” Strong said in a news release before the event. “Now, our nation is under attack by socialist Democrats who threaten our right to bear arms, want to take more of our paychecks and open our borders, regardless of the consequences."
Strong said he is proud to have supported President Donald Trump since the beginning and still believes Trump to be "the greatest president of our time." He said he's running for Congress because he wants to "pick up the fight that Donald Trump started and put our country back on the right track."
That includes an agenda that is for defense spending and against higher taxes.
“North Alabama is a special place with a growing economy that plays a vital role in our national defense, space program and advanced manufacturing," Strong said. "My pro-defense and anti-tax agenda will help continue that growth so we can provide new opportunities for our children and grandchildren.”
Strong has served four terms on the County Commission and is in his third term as chairman. Strong was the first Republican elected as chairman in 2012.
Brooks, who currently represents the 5th Congressional District, announced last week that he planned to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate after being elected five times to the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Republican primary election for both races is scheduled for May 24, 2022.
