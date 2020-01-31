PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they have a 30-year-old woman in custody after the SUV she was driving breached a security checkpoint at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw identified Friday's intruder as Hannah Roemhild. He says she wasn't "even remotely close" to getting into the "inner perimeter" of the resort in Palm Beach. Bradshaw says Roemhild was impaired.
He says when officers first approached her, she was inside her car and would not respond when they tapped on the window. Officers finally smashed through the window glass and she drove away. She crashed through two checkpoints before authorities caught up to her. Bradshaw says she will be charged with assault on a federal officer, deadly assault on two sheriff's deputies and traffic charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.