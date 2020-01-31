Trump-Mar-a-Lago-Incident

This Nov. 21, 2016, file photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida. There was an unspecified incident involving the Secret Service at Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, but authorities would not say Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, what happened. Palm Beach police records show officers were called to Mar-a-Lago Monday night, Jan. 6, to assist the Secret Service, but most of the report is redacted, including the name of the individual who was contacted. 

 AP photo/Lynne Sladky

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they have a 30-year-old woman in custody after the SUV she was driving breached a security checkpoint at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw identified Friday's intruder as Hannah Roemhild. He says she wasn't "even remotely close" to getting into the "inner perimeter" of the resort in Palm Beach. Bradshaw says Roemhild was impaired.

He says when officers first approached her, she was inside her car and would not respond when they tapped on the window. Officers finally smashed through the window glass and she drove away. She crashed through two checkpoints before authorities caught up to her. Bradshaw says she will be charged with assault on a federal officer, deadly assault on two sheriff's deputies and traffic charges.

