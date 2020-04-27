In this Aug. 9, 2015, file photo, from left to right, Arkansas' Jake Hall, La'Michael Pettway and Karl Roesler pass the time with their cellphones in the players' locker room during the annual NCAA college football media day event in Fayetteville, Arkansas. While autograph-signing and public appearances have been traditional ways athletes could make extra money, opportunities now are tied to social media posts where athletes could in the future be paid be paid for posting sponsored content.