Teens struggle to balance school, family, work amid COVID-19

High school student Brianne Harmon is shown at Magna High School on Monday, Aug. 10, in Magna, Utah. Harmon, 16, struggled at the end of last school year as she tried to find a quiet place to work in a remote school in a house with several relatives. She was in danger of failing three classes but after a series of sleepless nights, she managed to catch up, allowing her to continue with the drill team, a sport she loves.