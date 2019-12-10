Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.