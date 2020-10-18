This undated photo provided by the San Francisco Police, courtesy of the San Francisco Zoo, shows Maki, a ring-tailed lemur who was missing from the San Francisco Zoo after someone broke into an enclosure overnight and stole the endangered animal, police said Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. The 21-year-old male lemur was discovered missing shortly before the zoo opened to visitors, zoo and police officials said. (Marianne V. Hale/San Francisco Zoo via AP)