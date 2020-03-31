Those without broadband struggle in a stuck-at-home nation

Ashley Bullard, left, sits on the porch of her family's rural home in North Sandwich, New Hampshire, as her daughters Raven, center, a senior in high school, and Willow, right, a freshman at Brandeis University, try to complete their classwork Thursday from home during the virus outbreak on a very limited internet connection. In the town of 1,200 best known as the setting for the movie “On Golden Pond," broadband is scarce. Forget streaming Netflix, much less working or studying from home. Even the police department has trouble uploading its reports.