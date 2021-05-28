FILE - In this May 27, 2021 file photo, vehicles move along southbound Interstate 25 while motorists sit on the Interstate 70 overpass to start the Memorial Day weekend in Denver. Americans were hitting the road in near-record numbers at the start of the holiday weekend. More than 1.8 million people went through U.S. airports on Thursday, and that number could top 2 million over the weekend, the highest mark since early March of last year.