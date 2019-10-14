In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, a resident hugs a Syrian soldier shortly after Syrian troops entered the northern town of Tal Tamr, on Monday. The move toward Tal Tamr came a day after Syria's Kurds said Syrian government forces agreed to help them fend off Turkey's invasion — a major shift in alliances that came after President Donald Trump ordered all U.S. troops withdrawn from the northern border area amid the rapidly deepening chaos.