Trump pushes trade deal in formerly blue Wisconsin

Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High near 90F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.