FILE - Members of the Tuskegee University Marching Crimson Piper band perform during the Martin Luther King Jr., Day parade in St. Petersburg, Fla., Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Members of the Tuskegee University marching band are threatening to quit performing at school events to protest what they say is a lack of resources and support. WSFA-TV reports that concerned members of the Marching Crimson Pipers released a statement Saturday through the Tuskegee Student Government Association complaining about conditions within the program.