TALLAPOOSA COUNTY – Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), have arrested Ty Reik McCullough, 17, of Tuskegee and Travis McCullough, 16, also of Tuskegee. Both individuals were formally charged with four counts of Reckless Murder.
These individuals have been charged after a complex and thorough investigation was conducted with assistance from a multitude of law enforcement agencies, following the shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 15, near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street in Dadeville, located in Tallapoosa County. The shooting resulted in four fatalities and 32 individuals injured.
The Dadeville Police Department, the Tuskegee Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Marshals Service and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office were all instrumental in assisting and supporting the investigation, along with locating and apprehending the suspects.
Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.
