Alabama statewide amendment 10 was proposed by Alabama House Vice Minority Leader Merika Coleman during the 2021 regular session. It is co-sponsored by Representatives Mac McCutcheon, Anthony Daniels, Danny Garrett, Ben Robbins, and Barbara Drummond.
“Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to authorize the Code Commissioner, contingent upon the ratification of an official Constitution of Alabama of 2022, to renumber and place constitutional amendments ratified before or on the same day as the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, based on a logical sequence and the particular subject or topic of the amendment, and to provide for the transfer of existing annotations to any section of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to the section as it is numbered or renumbered in the Constitution of Alabama of 2022.”
If the majority of the voters vote “yes” on Amendment 10 and the Constitution of Alabama of 2022 is approved, any new amendments will be properly organized into the new state constitution. If the majority of the voters vote “no” on Amendment 10, any new amendments on this ballot will not be automatically added to the new state constitution.
There are no costs associated with Amendment 10.
