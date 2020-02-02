Uneasy quiet in Mideast, month after Iran strike against U.S.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, top U.S. commander for the Middle East, right, listens as Lt. Maguel Brooks, the USS Harry S. Truman's handler, left, explains the movement of aircraft on the aircraft carrier's flight deck, on board the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the North Arabian Sea, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Nearly a month after Iran launched a rare direct military attack against United States forces in Iraq, an uneasy quiet has settled across the region. Watching fighter jets roar off the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East believes he is surrounded by one of the reasons that Iran has dialed back it's combat stance, at least for now. He says the presence of an aircraft carrier make a potential adversary think twice about war. But he and other commanders on the ship agree that deterrence is hard to measure.